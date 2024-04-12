What happened to the WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary? Backstage reason for the delay

WWE was expected to release the WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary on its official YouTube channel on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, but this did not happen and at the moment, there is no update on when it will be released.

However, there is a potential reason why its official release was delayed. According to a report from PWInsider, the sheer amount of footage that the Stamford-based company shot throughout the weekend has led to the delay, as they are still assembling the film.

Per the report, once they are over with the final cut and everything is set, they will then release the backstage documentary.

WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain documentary will offer fans a view of how WWE executives, personnel, and superstars prepared for the major event, which went down as one of the most successful events in the history of the Stamford-based company and ended with Cody Rhodes finishing the story and becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

WWE shattered a lot of records during WrestleMania XL weekend

WWE had a very successful WrestleMania XL weekend, with several great matches and the main events on Night One and Night Two stealing the spotlight.

The Stamford-based company also shattered a lot of records, as it saw significant growth in gross revenue and viewership. The numbers are quite impressive, as there was a 78% rise in the number of people that attended the event (a total of 145,298 for both nights) as well as a 41% rise in viewership and 20% in sales, according to the official website of WWE.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based promotion set new records in social media coverage with a combined 660 million views across the entire event, while WWE's official YouTube channel had a total of 67 million views on Night Two on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The return of The Rock played a key part in this increase, while the Triple H era got a very positive response from fans. WrestleMania XL centered around Cody Rhodes' feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns, with Seth Rollins also getting involved on both nights. The Final Boss, who is also a board member of TKO Group Holdings, is expected to be part of WrestleMania 41 and continue his feud with The American Nightmare.