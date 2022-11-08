What happened between WWE's Dana Brooke and Batista?

In 2019, WWE fans were pleasantly surprised to see some conversations between Dana Brooke and Batista. The two clearly had great chemistry and seemed to be good friends. It was later revealed that they did take their friendship to another level.

Yes, Brooke and Batista actually went out for a bit. It began with some flirtatious Twitter messages back in 2019. The pair kept sending cute tweets to each other until the former 24/7 Champion suggested they go on a date, something The Animal accepted.

Fans were ecstatic to see Twitter turn into Tinder for the WWE Superstars. They dated for a while before calling off the relationship. They tried to make it work to the best of their abilities, but ultimately had to let it go. Brooke was even okay with WWE cameras following them.

“This is all backwards, right? Because you try to keep your relationships on the DL and down-low and hush hush for a minute. This is completely opposite. Everything is out there in the open and I’m like, ‘Oh my god what’s going on?!’ Like this is crazy to me, everyone knows everything.”

How is Dana Brooke and Batista's relationship today?

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE 🏼‍♀️ Dave Bautista @DaveBautista I do actually! Just so happens that I have my own gym. #LionsDen .. Two squat racks! here it is. It also has an upstairs with a cage and mats as well. Ever done any jujitsu? twitter.com/DanaBrookeWWE/… I do actually! Just so happens that I have my own gym. #LionsDen .. Two squat racks! here it is. It also has an upstairs with a cage and mats as well. Ever done any jujitsu? twitter.com/DanaBrookeWWE/… https://t.co/YpFHvt7I8u Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too - I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/DaveBautista/s… Sounds like a date.. Also, I’m sure you can teach me a couple things I can use in the ring- also the squat racks too - I’ll send ya my number via DM text me we can plan something 💁🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/DaveBautista/s…

Dana Brooke didn't end up in a relationship with Batista, but the pair are still on very good terms. She is currently engaged to Cuban boxer Ulysses Diaz, but maintained that the former WWE Champion and her are good friends.

“We went out, we were great, great, great friends, we’ve been to the Meat Market down in Tampa, we go to [Edison], also in Tampa, so we kept in great contact. There’s always been interest between Dave and I as far as friendships and everything. We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well. It’s just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes.”

At the time, we really hoped WWE would book a program that had both Batista and Dana Brooke involved. To be fair, we wouldn't mind it happening even today given how much of a buzz it would create.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes