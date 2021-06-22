"What is happening? I didn't pitch for a sommelier" - Carmella on being paired with Reginald

When Carmella was paired with Reginald on WWE SmackDown, it wasn't exactly what she had in mind.

Carmella was the latest guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. When the subject of the pairing with Reginald came up, Carmella revealed that the original idea was for her to have a bodyguard. But WWE decided to pair her up with a sommelier instead.

"I wanted to have a bodyguard, and they were like, 'We'll get there, and then one day I show up, and I have a sommelier. I'm like, 'What is happening? I didn't pitch for a sommelier, but let's do it.' We thought it was a one-time thing, and he ended up sticking around, and now he's on RAW," Carmella said.

After being fired by Carmella, Reginald has now found himself on WWE RAW alongside the team of Nia Jax and the often reluctant Shayna Baszler.

Before Carmella's return in December of 2020, she hadn't been seen on television in months because she was told that creative didn't have anything for her.

But Carmella was determined to get back to work and decided to create her own vignettes for a character change and sent them over to WWE, although it took a while for her to hear back about them.

"It was probably two months," Carmella revealed. "It took a while for them to look at the video. I sent it to them, and some of the right people saw it but were like, 'We can't get it until Vince signs off on it.' Finally, I was like, 'I'm just gonna send it to Vince. I'm not waiting anymore; I want to get back to work.' He ended up liking it, and obviously, he made tweaks and changes."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

