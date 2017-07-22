WWE News: What happens after next week's Raw announced

Corey Graves, Renee Young, and Lita to have a sit-down discussion after Raw

Corey Graves has proven to be a great on screen talent, even after the early end to his in-ring career.

What's the story?

As we head into Summerslam, the next episode of Monday Night Raw is looking to be jam packed with action as we need to move a couple of storylines ahead.

After the show, the Network will be airing an episode of Table for 3, featuring Corey Graves, Renee Young, and Lita.

In case you didn't know...

Corey Graves, prior to his commentary position, was a pretty well-respected performer in NXT.

He made a name for himself in matches against, and with, Adrian Neville, a man he won tag team gold with in the developmental brand. He was well on his way to a spectacular feud with Sami Zayn when a concussion would permanently sideline him.

However, he would find success after his in-ring career was put to a halt, as a rather impressive commentator for NXT, and eventually Monday Night Raw. Graves' ability to transition so well where others have failed has shown how great of a talent he is. His insight allows great interviews with the talent while giving us great back and forth between his on air colleagues and himself.

Recently Lita has begun a transition to a commentary role, working with Jim Ross in the Mae Young Classic.

The heart of the matter

Immediately following Monday Night Raw, the WWE Network will present a Table For 3 which will include Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita. The synopsis states:

Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita dish on everything from career triumphs to their love of Pee-Wee Herman in a fun-filled Table for 3.

What's next?

All three of the Table For 3 members have been important in the wrestling world as of late. Renee Young, most recently, lost Tuesday Night's Talking Smack and Unfiltered, two shows hosted by her aimed at getting in depth interviews from the WWE Talent.

We'll see if there's any more on this subject as we head into Battleground, as Talking Smack will now be a post PPV show only.

Lita is gearing up to become a commentator for the WWE, at least for the MYC. If she does well, it's possible we may see the former Women's Champ in more commentary roles, or possibly in other on-air positions.

Corey Graves has been Monday Night Raw's lead investigator, it seems, both ousting Big Cass as Enzo's attacker and helping Kurt Angle find out about his son, Jason Jordan. It seems WWE is high on the former NXT star, and it's possible he will be featured more prominently as time goes on.

Author's take

This is quite an interesting selection for Table For 3. At first, I wasn't sure what they could have in common, but as I thought about it, I realized how great of a bridge Corey Graves can be.

He has the ability to connect with both Renee and Lita and is one who can keep the conversations going as the episode goes on. Lita, from what we've seen so far, still isn't used to being an on-air personality, so Graves and Renee can help make the experience a bit more comfortable.