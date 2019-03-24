What If: Arrest on Travis Browne forces Rousey to retain the title to bail him out.

Prakash Chandraker FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.77K // 24 Mar 2019, 20:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Travis might have to bear the consequences for hitting a security personnel

Quick Recap

Last week, Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne accompanied her to the arena and sat front row to cheer his wife. Meanwhile, Rousey squashed Dana Brooke and refused to let go of the submission. Referees tried to stop her, which led to Ronda again hitting the official, prompting the other referee to call out security personnel. They tried to get hold of Ronda, provoking Travis Browne and leading him to knock out one of the security team before the couple left the arena.

What could happen next?

As we have seen in the past, physical altercations between an official and a bystander in the audience often lead to legal consequences (kayfabe).

As Stephanie McMahon is already fuming at Ronda Rousey for her past behaviors and her constant threats to leave the company, this incident comes as a welcome leverage point to control Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie could issue a warrant against Travis on behalf of the security official and would get him arrested on the next episode of RAW. This would prompt Ronda to come out and threaten Stephanie that she would cripple the entire women's locker room.

Stephanie then calms Ronda down and stipulates that all she has to do to get her husband out of the prison is to win her match at Wrestlemania.

Benefits of this segment

Can Ronda retain her title at Wrestlemania?

Until now, Becky Lynch winning the title is a sure shot. Even if Becky does not turn out the winner, Rousey is bound to drop the title, which makes the main event of the biggest show pretty much predictable. Giving Rousey a reason to retain her title adds some spice in the mix and develops the story even further which has remained stagnant after Fastlane.

This stipulation also ensures that Rousey won't leave the company before the biggest PPV with a history-making main-event.

Even if Ronda fails to reclaim her title, Stephanie has to just come out on RAW after Wrestlemania and call out Rousey on her failure and give her the last offer: If she wants her husband back, she needs to leave WWE. This also allows Rousey to take her time off and rejoin the company whenever it seems fit to her.

Advertisement