What if Asuka makes the SummerSlam Women’s Championship Match a Fatal Fourway?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.27K // 17 Aug 2018, 03:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka could change the complexion of the SmackDown Women's Championship Match.

WWE booked Becky Lynch to go on a tear in recent months, beating most heels on the SmackDown Live roster. As such, it was a little surprise that she was ultimately put in place to challenge Carmella for the Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, and many even pegged Lynch as a favorite to take the title.

The landscape of the match and Lynch’s chances shifted drastically, however, when Charlotte Flair returned to action and was promptly added to the match to make it a Triple Threat.

Rumors abound that WWE may not be done making alterations to this championship bout. Asuka is conspicuously without a match for this Sunday’s big show, and now that it’s already a three-way match, the question becomes whether WWE might expand even further to a Fatal Fourway featuring the four biggest names in women’s wrestling from the blue brand. This article looks at five potential outcomes if that were to be the case.

#5 Asuka wins

If WWE adds Asuka to the title match, there's a real chance she'll be there to win.

There’s no shortage of fans that expected Asuka to ride the wave of momentum from her Royal Rumble victory to unseat Charlotte for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34. From there, many thought that Asuka would tear apart Carmella when she challenged the original Ms. Money in the Bank for the belt.

Asuka is notably missing a main roster title win, and at the risk of losing the special aura WWE had so carefully cultivated for her via her undefeated streak and dominant run with the NXT Women’s Championship.

So, we might get Asuka’s moment here at SummerSlam, benefiting from the electricity of being a surprise addition to the match, and finally making good on her potential. Moreover, if she wins, the last minute choice to put her in the match would give everyone involved a logical enough reason to seek a title shot in the aftermath.

1 / 5 NEXT