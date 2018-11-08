What if Brock Lesnar Carries the Universal and UFC Championships into WrestleMania 35?

Brock Lesnar is uniquely situated to conceivably walk into WrestleMania with two very different titles

The worlds of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts faced a unique situation when Brock Lesnar, as the reigning WWE Universal Champion, stormed the Octagon at UFC 226 to get in Daniel Cormier’s face.

The moment not only signalled Lesnar going back to MMA himself but got people wondering if it were possible he’d hold onto WWE’s top prize as a set up for him to conceivably become the first person to hold championships in WWE and UFC simultaneously.

That scenario seemed to fizzle when Lesnar dropped the Universal title at SummerSlam and looked as though he’d focus on his return to UFC for the time being. Times change, though, and WWE had an influx of cash from Saudi Arabia to justify booking Lesnar again, and then Roman Reigns had to relinquish the Universal Championship. While WWE could have put the belt on Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel, they instead opted to revisit the familiar scenario of Lesnar as part-time champ, reigning over Raw.

Lesnar taking back the Universal Championship reopened the question as to whether he might hold top prizes in pro wrestling and MMA simultaneously. With few credible challengers on his WWE horizon for the immediate future, this article speculates, what if Lesnar does succeed in holding both titles and carries them both into WrestleMania?

5. UFC promotes WrestleMania

UFC may, for the first time, actively push a WWE event.

UFC has had an uneven relationship with WWE over the years. Early on, things were quite contention, as UFC and its fans dismissed WWE as play-fighting in contrast to their very real violence. While there are still those fans who hold beliefs along those lines, the crossover between UFC and WWE has grown, particularly for the number of top stars who have worked for both promotions under their own terms, including Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and CM Punk.

UFC hasn’t outwardly promoted any WWE events before, but Dana White was in attendance for WrestleMania 34 to support Rousey in her WWE debut. If UFC were to have an active champion working a match at the Showcase of the Immortals? We can only assume UFC might go a step further in actually helping to promote the event, recognizing it as mutually beneficial to get Lesnar over as as big of a star as possible.

