What if Brock Lesnar Wins Universal Title and Shows up at UFC 230?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Nov 2018, 01:00 IST

Lesnar could make headlines at WWE and UFC shows in the same weekend.

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar will face off with Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship. Most folks consider Strowman the favourite, given that WWE fans seemed to sour on Lesnar as a part-time champion working a less than inspired run in his last title reign, and that reign only ended a little over two months ago.

Strowman would be a credible enough star to be crowned Universal Champion. However, this would also be his first world title reign, and given how abruptly Roman Reigns had to relinquish the strap, it’s questionable if WWE really intends to move ahead with Strowman as its champion, or at least to put the title on him this soon.

Lesnar has the credibility of a five-time world champ in WWE, not to mention his real-life accolades in MMA and amateur wrestling. While he may not be the most appealing option to WWE, he is a relatively safe Superstar to turn to. There’s the added appeal that he’s working toward a return to UFC’s Octagon and the idea of him potentially holding the top titles form WWE and UFC concurrently may be too intriguing for either promotion to pass up on.

So what if Lesnar wins the title in Saudi Arabia this Friday and shows up for UFC 230 in NYC this Saturday? This article takes a look at that very scenario.

#5. A champion standoff at Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden could see a new kind of history.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most legendary arenas in the world. That’s not least of all for its history of classic WWE moments including many of the greatest defences for iconic world champs like Bruno Sammartino and Bob Backlund, being the site of Hulk Hogan’s first world title win, and playing host to WrestleMania 1, 10, and 20.

WWE has largely split off from MSG in favour of the Barclay Center as its base for New York events in recent years. Nonetheless, some Universal Championship history could take shape at MSG if Brock Lesnar is to show up at UFC 230 to face down UFC champ Daniel Cormier. Cormier has already publicly threatened Lesnar if he does show up. While the average person might see that as a disincentive, Lesnar is exactly the kind of man to take that warning as a challenge.

