What if CM Punk hadn't left WWE in 2014?

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.20K   //    09 Aug 2018, 16:22 IST

CM P
CM Punk - One of the biggest WWE stars of this generation

On the night after Royal Rumble 2014, CM Punk walked out of WWE following a meeting with WWE boss, Vince McMahon, which he had requested to express his dissatisfaction with how he was being booked in the promotion, amongst other issues.

McMahon was unsuccessful in allaying Punk's concerns and Punk left, seemingly never to return.

But what if CM Punk hadn't left WWE? How would Punk's career in the company have worked out and what would the effect have been on WWE itself?

#4 No disappointing UFC run

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2
CM Punk was humbled in his two-fight UFC career

CM Punk's chosen career post-WWE was a martial arts career in UFC. However, his initial MMA fight versus Mickey Gall at UFC 203 was a disaster. Punk was completely overwhelmed by the younger, faster, stronger, much more skilled Gall. He was submitted just over two minutes into the fight.

The legendary former WWE Champion was no match for a legitimate fighter. To most people's surprise, UFC President, Dana White gave Punk another chance.

Although he fared better, lasting the full time limit with the equally inexperienced, Mike Jackson, in a sense this performance exposed weaknesses far more.

Fifteen minutes of watching Punk fight showcased that he lacked the stamina, punching power and any skill on the ground in offence or defence. Two years after his first fight, Punk was no closer to being a UFC success. At almost 40 years old at the time of writing, he never will be. 

If Punk had never left WWE, this embarrassing episode of his career would not have occurred.

Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
