What if Cody Rhodes returns to WWE?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.10K // 09 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes may be the hottest name in independent wrestling. But what if he comes back to WWE?

For so many wrestlers, WWE is the ultimate goal of their careers- to make the most money and have the most exposure. Consider talents like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and Kevin Owens who worked their way through the independent scene or wrestled abroad to hone their craft and finally garner WWE’s attention.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Cody Rhodes essentially started his professional wrestling career under the WWE banner, signed because he’s Dusty Rhodes’s son and he demonstrated potential. Cody came up not through the indies, but rather WWE’s own developmental system. He then grew up before our eyes, going from a face rookie to a member of Randy Orton’s Legacy stable, to his Dashing gimmick, to a character with supervillain overtones, to a big face turn, before he transformed into Stardust.

Cody left WWE of his own volition when he felt underutilized, and has gone on to not only be a successful wrestler elsewhere but a successful promoter as one of the masterminds behind the All In super show.

Rumor has it WWE wants him back if only to head him off from hosting more events like All In that could be perceived as a threat to WWE. It’s unclear that Cody would take them up on the offer to bring him back, but it does open quite questions about what it would look like if he did go for it.

#5 An NXT run

An NXT run could breathe new life into Cody's WWE career.

Some big names coming from outside WWE skip NXT and head straight to the main roster. Recent examples include AJ Styles and Mike Kanellis. Moreover, Cody Rhodes is already a familiar face to WWE fans and has successfully worked within the WWE system.

However, WWE proved that there is some merit in talents who come home to WWE from the indies stopping in at NXT. Take Drew McIntyre, who went so far as to reign as NXT Champion before coming back up to the main roster. Like McIntyre, Cody’s independent work may make him more readily popular with the kinds of fans who follow NXT. Add in the big time connections his father had to the developmental brand, and it could be a great place for Cody to have an impact for a period of months or even a year before heading back to the main roster.

1 / 5 NEXT