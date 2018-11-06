What if Daniel Cormier goes to WWE?

Daniel Cormier joked about wanting to win WWE gold. What if he really did make the leap to WWE?

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar have made headlines together. It started with Cormier storming the cage at UFC 226 and shoving Cormier after his fight. Word came out Lesnar was back in the USADA testing pool and eyeing a return to the Octagon in 2019, and it became clear quickly enough that UFC was eyeing a big title fight between the Beast Incarnate and one of their top stars of recent times.

It wasn’t a huge surprise when Lesnar dropped his Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, presumably to focus on MMA for the months ahead. WWE threw in a curveball, though, when Lesnar resurfaced on their landscape sooner than anyone expected at Hell in a Cell.

The conventional wisdom was that WWE was taking advantage of the big money afforded by their deal with Saudi Arabia to bring back Lesnar as a special attraction for Crown Jewel. However, when Reigns had to step away to battle leukemia, Lesnar filled the void as WWE seemed to hit the reset button on his part-time championship run.

Lesnar currently reigns as Universal Champion and has a big fight awaiting him in UFC with Cormier. But what if this fight doesn’t come to UFC—or at least doesn’t go there exclusively? What if Cormier comes to WWE? This article takes a look at the potential results.

5. A big push

Daniel Cormier wouldn't come to WWE just to lose right out of the chute

For Daniel Cormier, one of the most legitimate fighters in the world, to crossover to WWE now, in the prime of his mixed martial arts career, would have to come with certain expectations and assurances.

First among them, there’s little chance Cormier or UFC would be interested in working out a deal unless Cormier were to be booked as a top level star. On top of that, WWE has a pretty good track record when it comes to special attractions like Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, making sure their mystique carries over to the WWE audience.

To be fair, it’s hard to imagine Cormier signing on full time, but WWE would nonetheless want to book him at or around the main event for his limited dates, which may include dominating a few WWE regulars in his first appearances. In the end, though, there’s only one obvious destination for a Cormier run in WWE, and that is a match with his key rival, Brock Lesnar.

