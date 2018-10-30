What if Dean Ambrose starts his own faction?

Dean Ambrose is poised to stand on top of Raw. What if he gets some allies to back him?

Dean Ambrose has built his WWE career around The Shield. He debuted on the main roster as the young faction’s best talker, and therefore its de facto leader.

He rose to fame as part of the trio, and from there based much of his singles run around feuding with Seth Rollins, besides defeating Rollins for his first world title and then winning a Triple Threat match against Rollins and Reigns in what was his highest profile win to date.

Years later, the reformation of The Shield saw Ambrose seem to get re-motivated for the first time in these past two years, and he may have made the biggest headlines of his career for turning heel on the same night Reigns stepped away from the ring to battle leukemia.

But now that The Shield is gone for the time being, might Dean Ambrose start his own new faction?

Ambrose doesn’t necessarily need a group around him. Indeed, his crazed character may be at its most effective as a solo act. However, there’s also some real potential for a new group with him at the helm. This article looks at five possibilities for groups he could start up.

5. An alliance with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and Dean Ambrose may be an odd, but effective pair.

While Dean Ambrose and Bray Wyatt may seem like a bit of an odd couple, particularly for having feuded both in factions and as singles performers in the past, a power pairing could be of interest.

Wyatt has lots of experience fronting stables, and has his own take on a madman gimmick. Ambrose could bring a rougher, more realistic edge to balance out Wyatt’s more wacky antics.

What may be most important of all is the principle that these two could lend one another needed credibility as upper card heels.

Ambrose has been a face long enough that it will take an adjustment for fans to accept him as a villain, and Wyatt could help him get there.

Meanwhile, Wyatt largely feels played out, and pairing him with a hot act like Ambrose could do a lot to reignite fan interest in him.

