What if Finn Balor joins the Undisputed Era?

This would be interesting...

Finn Balor is one of the most underrated and underutilized superstars in WWE today. He has all the tools to become great, but he never gets the opportunity to show off his skills. No matter how many excellent matches he has, no matter how over he gets, WWE still won´t give him the respect that he deserves.

But all of this should may to a big change in Balor´s future to get his career back on track. Could that change be a heel turn? Could it be joining a stable?

Could it be both?

A heel Balor would thrive being part of a stable, especially one that can shock the system. So what if Finn Balor joined the Undisputed Era?

Well first let´s take a look at Undisputed Era. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O´Reilly, and Roderick Strong are the 4 members of this stable. The group made their debut on NXT in the summer of 2017 and have become one of the best stables in all of wrestling. Lead by Adam Cole, the Undisputed Era promised to ´Shock the System´ and they did just that.

The biggest shock was when the Undisputed Era added Roderick Strong to the stable. This move shows that the stable is willing to adapt, which includes adding more members.

I think Finn Balor would fit in nicely with the Undisputed Era. No other team in WWE would have more in-ring skill than those guys. They would have phenomenal matches with stables like the Shield and New Day. And if 5 is too much, they can always stab one of the members in the back and bring it back down to 4.

Another factor is Finn Balor´s Demon. Maybe they group found a way to tame it and use it to their advantage (plus I´d like to see the Demon with black and gold paint).

As far as who´s the leader is, there wouldn´t be one true leader. The Adam Cole and Finn Balor dynamic would be an interesting one, considering their history.

Imagine Finn Balor and the Undisputed Era running wild on Monday Night RAW. A move like that would definitely shock the system, but it could also save Finn Balor´s career.

What do you guys think? Would you like to see Finn Balor join the Undisputed Era? Tell me down below in the comment section.