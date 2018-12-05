What if Finn Balor quit WWE and joined The Elite?

Finn Balor could be a top defection to The Elite.

WWE recruited Finn Balor ostensibly based on his excellent work for New Japan as the leader of The Bullet Club. He went on to have a stellar run as the top star in NXT and looked primed for a featured spot on the main roster at the onset of the current brand split era. Upon his call up, he promptly defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to be crowned the original Universal Champion.

An injury forced Balor to vacate that title, though, and his standing within WWE has never been the same since. Meanwhile, The Bullet Club has exploded from successful faction to full blown brand with Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks now going by The Elite and rumored to be launching their own wrestling promotion.

What if Balor does not re-sign with WWE, but rather defects to work with All Elite Wrestling? This article takes a look at what that might mean.

5. The return of Prince Devitt

Finn Balor made a name for himself before WWE and can go back to his roots.

On a practical level, WWE owns the Finn Balor name. The man beneath the name never used it before he signed with the company and it is unlikely he has any claim to it from the perspective of intellectual property.

Fortunately for the performer, he has another persona ready to go that the type of hardcore fans who will likely be at the foundation of All Elite Wrestling are little less familiar with.

As Prince Devitt, Balor would revisit the name he built from the ground up and the name he used when he was leading the Bullet Club as one of the top stars for New Japan. Sure, fans who only follow WWE may be confused or not recognize the star who has left WWE by name. Any choice to leave WWE at all would be a bit of a gamble, though, if not an open acknowledgment of sacrificing fame and fortune for and endeavor that’s more artistically fulfilling or, frankly, more fun.

