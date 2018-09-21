What if Kane turns on The Undertaker at Super Show-Down?

Kane seems to be coming to his brother's aid, but what if he turns on him?

WWE has intriguingly built what amounts to an additional legend’s brand for its international stadium shows. The Shield, Brock Lesnar, and Braun Strowman are dominating the Universal Championship scene. Contemporary stars like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Daniel Brya, and The Miz have their own issues surrounding the WWE Championship on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, the build to Triple H vs. The Undertaker at Australia has taken on a life of its own via riveting promos and the intrigue of Shawn Michaels and Kane getting drawn into the mix.

The show will feature HBK in the corner of Triple H, while The Undertaker has The Big Red Machine in his corner. Rumours abound that this is all meant to build to a tag team between the two sides for WWE’s next stadium show in Saudi Arabia, with Michaels coming out of retirement to reform DX against one last stand for The Brothers of Destruction.

But what if WWE throws a curveball in the form of Kane turning on his kayfabe brother at Super Show-Down? Few wrestlers have ever turned as much or in as high profile situations as Kane, so we can’t really put it past his character. This article looks at five ramifications of Kane turning on The Phenom.

#5 Triple H wins

Triple H would surely beat The Undertaker if Kane helped him.

Triple H is a big enough, instantly credible enough star who’s still in phenomenal shape such that he’s one of the few guys who could quite reasonably be booked to beat The Undertaker. Were this match between The Game and The Phenom the one-off legends bout that it originally appeared to be, it would be a toss-up who would win.

Maybe The Undertaker would have a slight edge as the face who would thus by default play better to the international audience.

But if Kane were to turn on his brother, it would offer an excuse for The Dead Man to lose the match without losing face. Moreover, it’s hard to believe that Triple H would get an advantage like that and not win the match, even against an opponent as formidable as The Undertaker.

If Kane turns, we can expect him, Triple H, and HBK to celebrate after the match, and we can expect The Phenom to come looking for revenge.

