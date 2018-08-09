Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What if Kharma hadn't gotten pregnant?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.33K   //    09 Aug 2018, 03:22 IST

Kharma
Kharma seeing through WWE's original plans may have changed the face of women's wrestling.

In 2011, WWE looked primed to rebuild its entire women’s division around an unlikely new star—Kharma. Whereas at the time, the company was focused on hiring models with the potential to be trained into passable wrestlers, Kharma was an anomalous hire with a very legitimate pro wrestling pedigree, and more the look of a traditional monster heel than a damsel in distress.

Kharma’s bush came to an abrupt halt just a month into her on-screen tenure, however, when she broke down crying in the ring. Soon after, kayfabe and reality blurred as she announced in the ring that she was pregnant. The development naturally took her out of the running for working in the ring with WWE, though WWE did lay the foundation for the character to carry forward down the road in teasing a feud with the Bellas in her last regular appearance. Kharma would make one more appearance—her first actual match for WWE when she was a surprise entrant in the 2012 Royal Rumble, but that was the end of her tenure with the company.

Kharma would go on in wrestling, including a return tour of Impact Wrestling, before going on to be a core cast member for Netflix’s GLOW series. However, fans have to wonder just what might have happened in WWE had she not gotten pregnant?

#5 Kharma Divas Champion

Divas Championship
Kharma would have a won a championship had she stayed in action.

Given the level of focus WWE bestowed upon Kharma when she debuted—far surpassing the attention paid to just about any individual female star, and particularly so during that era—it’s clear the company had big plans for her. That time period saw a number of less than stellar wrestlers wind up as Divas Champion, and there’s very little question that Kharma would have had at least one spin with the title, and probably for a long, dominant reign.

Who knows—after Kharma dismantled a series of totally unmatched opponents, maybe WWE even would have brought in additional serious wrestlers of the day to challenge her. It’s a leap, but perhaps we would have seen something like the current Divas Revolution several years early had Kharma stayed in action.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Kelly Kelly Kharma WWE Network WWE What If
Mike Chin
ANALYST
What if Brock Lesnar hadn’t returned to WWE in 2012?
RELATED STORY
What If The Curtain Call Hadn’t Happened?
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers who can increase Raw ratings if they return
RELATED STORY
What If RVD Hadn’t Gotten In Trouble With The Law In 2006?
RELATED STORY
What If Roman Reigns Had Turned Heel?
RELATED STORY
WWF 'Royal Rumble RAW' Review: February 3rd,1997
RELATED STORY
Grading all Original WWE Grand Slam Champions
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 30th July, 2018
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week (6 August 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us