What if Kharma hadn't gotten pregnant?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.33K // 09 Aug 2018, 03:22 IST

Kharma seeing through WWE's original plans may have changed the face of women's wrestling.

In 2011, WWE looked primed to rebuild its entire women’s division around an unlikely new star—Kharma. Whereas at the time, the company was focused on hiring models with the potential to be trained into passable wrestlers, Kharma was an anomalous hire with a very legitimate pro wrestling pedigree, and more the look of a traditional monster heel than a damsel in distress.

Kharma’s bush came to an abrupt halt just a month into her on-screen tenure, however, when she broke down crying in the ring. Soon after, kayfabe and reality blurred as she announced in the ring that she was pregnant. The development naturally took her out of the running for working in the ring with WWE, though WWE did lay the foundation for the character to carry forward down the road in teasing a feud with the Bellas in her last regular appearance. Kharma would make one more appearance—her first actual match for WWE when she was a surprise entrant in the 2012 Royal Rumble, but that was the end of her tenure with the company.

Kharma would go on in wrestling, including a return tour of Impact Wrestling, before going on to be a core cast member for Netflix’s GLOW series. However, fans have to wonder just what might have happened in WWE had she not gotten pregnant?

#5 Kharma Divas Champion

Kharma would have a won a championship had she stayed in action.

Given the level of focus WWE bestowed upon Kharma when she debuted—far surpassing the attention paid to just about any individual female star, and particularly so during that era—it’s clear the company had big plans for her. That time period saw a number of less than stellar wrestlers wind up as Divas Champion, and there’s very little question that Kharma would have had at least one spin with the title, and probably for a long, dominant reign.

Who knows—after Kharma dismantled a series of totally unmatched opponents, maybe WWE even would have brought in additional serious wrestlers of the day to challenge her. It’s a leap, but perhaps we would have seen something like the current Divas Revolution several years early had Kharma stayed in action.

