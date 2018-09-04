What if Neville hadn’t left WWE television?

Neville left WWE television abruptly. What if he'd stayed?

Neville got an extended run in his heel King of the Cruiserweights gimmick, which he spent most of reigning as WWE’s Cruiserweight Champion. While his work during this time was quite good and well received by hardcore fans, Neville was reportedly unhappy with his place in the company. Things came to a head when he was booked to drop the title to Enzo Amore—new to 205 Live and a shell of the worker Neville was. While WWE hinted at bigger plans when Neville beat up Amore badly in a main event segment of Raw, and suggested a double-turn, that would end up being Neville’s last televised appearance for WWE.

Neville remained under contract with WWE. Rumor has it the company didn’t want to let him go off to New Japan and set an uncomfortable precedent for talent looking to get out of their WWE deals. Nonetheless, The Man Who Gravity Forgot is now out from under WWE’s thumb and will be interesting to see what’s next for him.

But what if Neville hadn’t left WWE television in the first place? What might his trajectory have looked like, and how might it have impacted WWE’s bigger picture. This article speculates about five possibilities.

