What if Nikki Bella beats Ronda Rousey at Evolution?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
23 Oct 2018, 01:00 IST

No one expects Nikki Bella to pin Ronda Rousey, but what if she does?
No one expects Nikki Bella to pin Ronda Rousey, but what if she does?

At WWE’s all-female PPV Evolution, Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Nikki Bella. The match carries as some intrigue as a bit of an intergenerational dream match between the current face of women’s wrestling and one of the bigger stars of the generation leading up to the current Women’s Revolution. The match also represents a clash of style and culture. Bella was at the fore of female stars who embodied the “Diva” era, hired for their looks with wrestling as a secondary consideration, whereas Rousey is as legitimate as they come as an MMA great who has jumped over to the world of pro wrestling.

The general consensus is that Rousey will win this match. While Bella is a big enough star to reasonably get some offense in on Rousey and pose a meaningful challenge. She’s not a full-time talent, though, and Rousey has both enough credibility and buzz behind her that she should be expected to win in a scenario like this.

But what if Nikki Bella does win? This article takes a look at five things that would mean.

#5 Brie Bella makes the difference

Brie Bella would figure prominently into a Nikki Bella win.
Brie Bella would figure prominently into a Nikki Bella win.

Even if WWE were to push Nikki Bella hard, it’s still difficult to imagine a scenario in which she’d be booked to defeat Ronda Rousey cleanly at this point. When it comes to imagining outside interference scenarios for Bella to benefit from, though, one need look no further than her twin sister Brie.

Brie and Nikki have been booked as partners in crime for the overwhelming majority of their WWE runs, and that includes the two of them turning heel together against Rousey in the build to Evolution. If Nikki were to pull off this win, then, it’s to be assumed that Brie will be a significant factor in that outcome. Maybe it’s Brie using a foreign object on Rousey when the ref is down, causing a key distraction, holding the Baddest Woman on the Planet’s leg to keep her from beating a countout loss, or pulling the Bellas’ classic Twin Magic. There are no shortage of ways that scenario could play out.

