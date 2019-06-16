×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

What if NXT and 205 Live merged?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
438   //    16 Jun 2019, 08:18 IST

Triple H has masterminded the success of NXT and 205 Live. What if the brands came together?
Triple H has masterminded the success of NXT and 205 Live. What if the brands came together?

More or less since the WWE Network got rolling, and NXT TakeOvers became a recurring event, hardcore fans have stood by the developmental brand as the most consistently strong product the company has to offer.

The greatness of NXT has only been reinforced by many of the propsects from the black and gold brand graduating to RAW or SmackDown Live and floundering, underscoring that the structure, management, creative process, and environment of NXT are all truly special.

If there's any weekly WWE show that can rival NXT in the hearts of devout fans, it may well be 205 Live.

While the Cruiserweight show didn't exactly light the world on fire in its original offerings, ever since Triple H took the reigns, after Enzo Amore's departure in early 2018, the brand has largely flourished as a more straightforward, old school wrestling show, centered on in ring action.

So what if the two brands that Triple H has successfully geared toward the hardcore fan base were to come together? This article takes a look at what such a merger could mean for WWE, its stars, and its fans.

#5 A wider pool of title contenders

Adam Cole and other champions could face a deeper pool of challengers.
Adam Cole and other champions could face a deeper pool of challengers.

205 Live is largely well received by hardcore fans, and the last year and a half have done a good job of stabilizing and giving fans a reason to take seriously the once volatile Cruiserweight Championship.

However, with only one title at stake for the brand, it does tend to leave a number of wrestlers without a clear goal to pursue. Lucha House Party, for example, is a fun fit for 205 Live, but moved to RAW in part to be part of a proper tag team division with titles available to pursue.

Merging NXT and 205 Live would mean having four titles accessible to the men involved with the super-brand, between the NXT Championship, the North American title, the NXT Tag Team Championship, and the Cruiserweight title (not to mention the UK Championoship, though that title is mostly tied to the NXT UK brand now).

Particularly given that many of NXT's top stars like Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole are at or around the 205 pound mark, the Cruiserweight title ranks could become all the more competiitve, while 205 Live stars could also pursue established NXT titles. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE NXT Chad Gable Johnny Gargano WWE What If WWE NXT Championship
Advertisement
WWE Rumours: NXT Superstar set for 205 Live move?
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why Johnny Gargano should move to 205 Live
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT (3rd April 2019) - Predictions, Matches, Start Time, Where To Watch & more of NXT
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why NXT has gone downhill in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT 17th April 2019 - Preview, Start Time, Match Card, Tickets, Where to Watch & more
RELATED STORY
NXT: 5 Points to Note- 2 TakeOver title matches confirmed, Announcer replaced by WWE legend
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: New York predictions
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: XXV Predictions
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Superstars of NXT (3rd of October 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ali recalls the time he confronted Triple H in NXT
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us