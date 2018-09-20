Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What if Roman Reigns never joined The Shield

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
493   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:18 IST

The Big Dog with Big Connections
The Big Dog with Big Connections

A lot of details came out in the aftermath of CM Punk's controversial departure from WWE. A lot was said during The Pipe Bomb and after CM Punk left WWE on various podcasts and interviews. CM Punk dismantled the hierarchy with which WWE run its business and the idea of their "Chosen One" getting all the credit.

CM Punk went on to accuse Triple H, John Cena and The Rock for being the favorites of Vince McMahon on their success in the company. All of which did rounds in the wrestling world but among his many accusations, Punk claimed that The Shield was his idea did not gather much attention. CM Punk's accusation that he wasn't credited for his idea behind The Shield made rounds for a couple of weeks only to die down like his UFC Career.

According to CM Punk who actually had Kassius Ohno as the third member of The Shield might not sound as promising today. But there are various reasons why Roman Reigns success in WWE is mostly because of his involvement with The Shield. Let's discuss different scenarios if Roman Reigns hadn't joined The Shield.

RAW's muddy Main-Events

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

It's a fact that ever since WWE decided to push Roman Reigns as the top-face of WWE and this was around 6 years back, RAW has been all about him. Reigns has been on RAW as long as we can remember him and this involves his controversial rise to main event status.

If the Big Dog hadn't joined The Shield, RAW would have had other talented Superstars get an equal footing and every RAW Main-event wouldn't have been centered around The Big Dog.

With that being said, RAW would have become more lively and the whole controversy on his sudden rise would have been a far-fetched idea. RAW's muddy main-events and almost one-sided tale whenever Reigns is involved would have never occurred in our minds.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
.
Opinion: Does Roman Reigns Need the Shield To Get Over?
RELATED STORY
Who Does it Better? Episode 1: The Shield
RELATED STORY
What if The Shield added female members?
RELATED STORY
What if The Shield added two members?
RELATED STORY
5 Best and 5 Worst Roman Reigns feuds
RELATED STORY
5 positives of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion so far
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns challenges whole WWE locker room
RELATED STORY
7 times Roman Reigns lost clean in WWE
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Finn Balor in The Shield is not such a great...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Reason why Roman Reigns must never turn heel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us