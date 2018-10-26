What if Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler interact at Evolution?

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be uniquely situated to cross paths at Evolution.

This weekend’s Evolution will be the first all-female PPV WWE has ever produced. On a less profound, but nonetheless interesting note, it’s also the first show when both Ronda Rousey and real-life friend Shayna Baszler will both be working matches. The two grew close in MMA circles and were both wrestling fans, with Baszler pursuing sports entertainment in earnest long before Rousey got into the ring.

Given her celebrity and credibility from UFC, it was little surprise that Rousey skipped NXT and advanced straight to Monday Night Raw. Baszler took the more traditional path in parlaying a big run in the original Mae Young Classic into growing into the top female heel spot in developmental and enjoying a substantial run as Women’s Champion there.

Baszler is ready for her main roster call up any time now and if WWE books her to interact with Rousey on screen on Sunday, that could be a natural enough way to facilitate the transition. How it goes down will be telling, though, and this column looks at five possibilities.

#5 Baszler has Rousey’s back

Baszler could provide big-time backup.

At Evolution, Ronda Rousey has to be considered a heavy favorite against Nikki Bella, both for how WWE has booked her as a force and for her real-life credentials that make it hard to imagine most any woman beating her in a fight. The one way in which Rousey is at a disadvantage, though, comes down to the numbers game. Brie Bella could be a difference maker by way of outside interference.

While Rousey has been allied with Natalya for most of her main roster run, Evolution would be a fitting stage for her to introduce heavier artillery in her corner. The Queen of Spades could neutralize Brie nicely to even the odds and establish her connection with Rousey for the main roster moving forward. It might even set up a tag match between the two sides for a later date to cast Rousey in another type of match and further give Baszler the rub of being associated with her.

