What if Ronda Rousey ended Asuka's undefeated streak?

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 446 // 27 Aug 2018, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Was this going to be a good idea?

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble PPV this year when Asuka became the first woman to win the woman's Royal Rumble match. Asuka was just about to choose either Charlotte Flair or Alexa Bliss to be her WrestleMania 34 opponent until inaugural UFC Woman's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey made her surprise debut. Ronda got in the ring and tried to shake hands with Asuka before pointing at the WrestleMania sign.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

What if she was trying to challenge Asuka for a spot in her title match at WrestleMania? What if she was possibly challenging Asuka to a match in the next future? Asuka and Rowdy Ronda had something in common.

They both had an undefeated streak in their respective promotions--Ronda in UFC and Asuka in WWE, which began in NXT. Both superstars are phenomenal athletes and they both had their fair share of success.

Many fans expected Rousey to be the one to end the streak since she was also signed to Raw and was known to be one of the biggest female athletes in the world. However, she competed in other similar sports except professional wrestling, while Asuka had more experience in the wrestling business.

Although Asuka's streak is already over, we can only imagine what it would've been like if The Baddest Woman on the Planet was the one to end it.

#5 Fans were not going to be happy

It was not going to make fans happy

Asuka held an incredible undefeated streak that surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's 173-0 winning streak. Asuka's streak made her look unstoppable, invincible and dangerous. It was something special to her and it made her stand out. She also had to vacate the NXT Woman's Championship because to keep from losing her streak.

For Ronda to come in out of nowhere and break the streak, fans were not going to be happy since she didn't prove anything in the ring yet.

It also wouldn't have been fair for other superstars that worked hard and were much more deserving. Rousey barely knew how to wrestle, so for her to end it, it was going to be surprising but since she's a popular athlete, it wasn't going to be impossible.

1 / 5 NEXT