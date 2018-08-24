What if Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte at Evolution?

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair could headline Evolution.

WWE’s Evolution PPV is being marketed as the WrestleMania of women’s wrestling. The fact that we’re getting an all-female show from the biggest wrestling company in the world is, in and of itself a big deal. It’s a little problematic to suggest women need their own separate ‘Mania, and can’t have more equitable exposure during the actual ‘Mania show, but nonetheless, WWE may well be setting the stage for one of its most special shows in a long time.

If WWE is going to go all out to truly make this a showcase event, there’s simply no bigger match they can book than Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. Rousey is bar none the biggest female star ever attached to WWE. Meanwhile, Flair is one of the best talents on the roster, a big name in her own right, and the most consistently pushed over the last three years.

As if all that weren’t enough, there’s the logical enough booking of the Raw Women’s Champion vs. the SmackDown Women’s Champion if each holds onto her title into the fall. So what can fans expect if this match does get booked?

#5 They’ll lock up the main event spot

It's hard to imagine a match that would close the show over Rousey-Flair.

The odds are that either Ronda Rousey or Charlotte Flair will close out the Evolution show in the main event. Rousey is the top mainstream star WWE has and a solid talent, and Flair is the biggest traditional star on the women’s roster and arguably the most dependable hand for a high profile match.

If the women are booked against each other? Not only should the match itself and the program leading up to it be quite good, but there’s really no match that could compete with its star power, even calling back top stars from yesteryear.

On top of these two major players themselves, theirs the prospect of WWE leveraging Ric Flair in promos to draw even more attention to the matchup, selling even casual fans who haven’t followed WWE faithfully in a while to tune in to The Baddest Woman on the Planet battling The Nature Boy’s daughter.

