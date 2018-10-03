What if Samoa Joe wins the WWE Championship at Super Show-Down?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Oct 2018

Samoa Joe could win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles in Australia.

This Saturday, Samoa Joe challenges AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at Super Show-Down, a live show broadcasted from Australia. It’s the third WWE Network match between the two, and after their previous efforts ended inconclusively, there’s a better chance that we’ll see a decisive finish here, if not the end of this rivalry.

For as good as Samoa Joe has been his promo work and his preceding matches with Styles, most pundits seem to peg Styles as the favorite in this match. If nothing else, the Phenomenal one has more potential challengers readily lined up like The Miz, Randy Orton, and Andrade Cien Almas. Additionally, while WWE has entrusted Joe with some high profile matches, the jury is still very much out on whether the company sees him as world champion material.

But what if Joe were to win in Australia? That prospect opens up some interesting possibilities, and this article looks at five of them.

#5. The AJ Styles feud isn’t over

Even if Joe does beat Styles, the feud may not be over.

It’s possible that the match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe at Super Show-Down will mark the end of their months' long rivalry. However, if their previous PPV encounters have proven anything, it’s to not assume that a big match will be a conclusion. Moreover, of Joe were to win the WWE Championship, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll carry the title for a long time moving forward.

Indeed, it’s possible WWE will let Joe get this title win as a reward for his hard work and exceeding expectations at every turn of his WWE tenure. He could still drop the title right back to Styles at the next PPV, though, or even on an episode of SmackDown by way of further extending the rivalry and adding the new dimension of Styles giving chase, rather than being the inveterate champ—a status many fans seem to agree feels stale at this point, as Styles closes in on a year with the title.

