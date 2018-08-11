Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What if Sting hadn't retired in 2016?

Shiraz Aslam
Feature
185   //    11 Aug 2018, 16:24 IST

Sting.

At Night of Champion 2015, The Icon, Sting, suffered a severe neck injury after he landed awkwardly on the turnbuckle off a powerbomb by Seth Rollins. Sting looked seriously hurt and was reeling around the ring. He managed to finish the match but he was in an awful condition. He was announced as the headliner of 2016's Hall of Fame class. During his speech, he officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition, much to the dismay of the WWE Universe.

Now, the question arises: What if Sting never suffered that career-threatening neck injury? What if we got to see 'The Vigilante' compete in the WWE ring for a couple of more years?

Sting's WWE stint was extremely underwhelming. After making a shocking debut at Survivor Series 2014, he feuded with Triple H. Unfortunately, Sting lost his debut match at Wrestlemania against Triple H. Sting took a few months off before targeting then WWE World-heavyweight champion, Seth Rollins. Sting lost his title match at Night Of Champions and his career was over.

However, If Sting hadn't injured his neck, it was inevitable that he would improve his WWE resume and record. Sting could have won the championship from Rollins later on if it weren't for his injury.

Moreover, Sting could have had a dream feud with The Wyatt Family alongside Kane and The Undertaker. If memory serves me correct, WWE booked a feud between the Brothers of Destruction and The Wyatt Family in November for Survivor Series. The Brothers of Destruction were only two in number whereas The Wyatt Family consisted of four behemoths. The Brothers of Destruction could have recruited the help of Sting and Finn Balor to even the odds. From there on, the possibilities would have been endless. Sting could challenge the Undertaker to a match at Wrestlemania after successfully dispatching the Wyatt Family in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Sting could have betrayed The Undertaker during the tag-team match at Survivor Series. This would have led to a massive dream match between the two legends at next year's Wrestlemania.

Even if it wasn't a match with The Undertaker, WWE would have certainly given The Stinger a decent send-off by having him main-event Wrestlemania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


Sting
