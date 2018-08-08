Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

What if Stone Cold was forced to retire after Summerslam 1997?

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Feature
3.49K   //    08 Aug 2018, 13:17 IST

S
Steve Austin is helped out of the ring following his injury at Summerslam 1997

In summer 1997, the WWF were lagging behind considerably in the ratings; their flagship show Wrestlemania had done the worst buyrate it had ever done in history; a lowly 237,000 buys.

The company was struggling financially and had pinned its hopes on a man who had connected with the audience in a way very few ever have. That man was Stone Cold Steve Austin.

On August 3rd, 1997, Austin was booked to defeat Intercontinental Champion, Owen Hart and embark on a long reign to set up his inevitable crowning as World Champion in 1998 at Wrestlemania.

However, a huge bump in the road came during this encounter, when Hart, in an uncharacteristic display of recklessness, dropped his entire body weight as well as Austin's down on Austin's head in a botched Tombstone Piledriver spot.

Austin was paralysed for several minutes, unable to move, whilst the referee and Hart bought him time. Eventually, Austin was able to move sufficiently to roll Hart up unconvincingly for the pin.

Stone Cold was injured, badly injured. Immediately after the match, he was told by numerous doctors to retire immediately or risk permanent paralysis.

The WWF, panicked at losing it's hottest act, before he was given the opportunity to reign as the company's figurehead, pulled him from the ring and sent him to as many doctors as possible until they found one who would allow him to eventually return to active competition. Austin would come back, win the World title at Wrestlemania and earn record money and turn the WWF from an organisation losing cash into a worldwide financial juggernaut.

However, if Austin hadn't returned, what would have become of him and the company he worked for?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Stone Cold Steve Austin Vince McMahon WWE What If
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
Top 10 SummerSlams : Number 7 – SummerSlam 1997
RELATED STORY
5 times in this millennium when SummerSlam was better...
RELATED STORY
Reliving Summerslam 1993: Twenty-five years on
RELATED STORY
5 current WWE Superstars with most losses at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
6 Times SummerSlam was better than WrestleMania 
RELATED STORY
Five of the craziest things that have happened at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
Reliving Summerslam 2003: Fifteen years on
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Daniel Bryan SummerSlam matches
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 8 greatest SummerSlam main events of all time
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: Top 10 matches from the pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us