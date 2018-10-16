What if the DX were facing nWo at Crown Jewel instead of the Brothers of Destruction?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 635 // 16 Oct 2018, 01:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The nWo could offer an intriguing matchup for DX.

As WWE plotted out its autumn of international stadium shows, it shrewdly built connections between them with storylines that might appeal to casual fans and that took advantage of having part-time legends of the business available to them. Most notably, the storyline between D-generation X and the Brothers of Destruction set up a nostalgic dream match for Crown Jewel that WWE knew would draw, regardless of whether the men involved—particularly The Undertaker and Kane—could live up to the hype in the ring at this stage of their careers.

What if WWE had gone a different direction and, instead of the Brothers of Destruction, booked the New World Order to oppose DX? The angle would have created an all the more unique angle for the two stables never having gone to war against each other before, aside from a one-off brawl during the Sting vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania 31. This article looks at five potential outcomes of that alternative booking.

#5 Sean Waltman is the X-factor

Sean Waltman walks the nWo -DX line like no one else.

Sean Waltman was a core member of The Kliq—the backstage group of friends that was so instrumental to the success of both the New World Order and D-Generation X. Moreover, he’s the lone wrestler to have truly worked with both factions, not just in passing, but as a full-fledged member, readily identifiable with either unit.

Given all of this history, Waltman would be a natural fit to play some role in a nWo vs. DX war. He could be plugged in as a guest referee to oversee the match, but all the more so, he could be an interloper to help tip the scales in favor of one faction or another. Waltman came down on the side of DX when the two groups brawled at WrestleMania 31, though that may have come down to a matter of convenience in balancing the numbers between the two sides. It would be interesting to see how he might be used in this context of a proper match.

1 / 5 NEXT