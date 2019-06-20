What If The Undertaker joins as backstage personnel in NXT?

The Undertaker could be a fascinating addition to the NXT team

NXT has been a major success story for WWE on a number of levels—not only developing stars for eventual main roster runs, but also putting on extremely compelling programming in their own right.

Some of that success can be attributed to the talents themselves, and some can go to the Performance Center facilities and infrastructure. A lot of credit is also owed to Triple H and the crew of trainers and mentors he has assembled.

The late Dusty Rhodes was a key figure in NXT’s first years, particularly when it came to helping young talent find their personas.

No lesser names than Shawn Michaels and The Road Dogg have more recently been known to work with prospects. The word is that WWE is conscientious about having advisers who can speak to different parts of the wrestling business and from different strengths, ranging from in ring techniques, to showmanship, to promos.

What if The Undertaker were to join the team? This article considers the possibility.

#5 A proper coach for big men

The Undertaker could be an effective mentor for young giants

Big men will always have a place in WWE. Sheer size can make for an attraction, besides which there is some instant credibility in terms of a giant being an immediately convincing fighter.

However, not all big men wrestlers are particularly good. Some of that may come down to resting on their laurels when their size offers them job security.

Some of it relates to bigger guys often having mobility issues, or not knowing how to work with smaller opponents to create matches that complement what each performer has to offer.

The Undertaker is one of the greatest big men wrestling has ever seen. In addition to his height, strength, and foundation of power moves, his character work, agility, and ability to evolve his repertoire all made him a worthy main event level guy across three decades.

Some of what The Dead Man brought to the table may not be reachable or transferable. If he can get across any of his unique knowledge, though, as he did when WWE assigned him to mentor The Big Show back in the Attitude Era, it could be very good for WWE’s big men moving forward.

