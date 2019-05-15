What if the Wild Card Rule is applicable to NXT as well

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.75K // 15 May 2019, 08:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The rules of Vince McMahon's new Wild Card rule are unclear. What if it includes NXT?

Vince McMahon recently rolled out the new Wild Card Rule, which suggests that a limited number of Raw Superstars can appear on SmackDown each week and vice-versa.

The rule invites WWE to feature its top tier stars on each brand, in theory delivering exciting matches and drawing the maximum ratings by broadcasting the most popular talent on both shows without having to do with away with the brand split.

As an additional dimension to the Wild Card, its conceivable WWE could extend it to NXT too.

WWE already sort of tested the waters on this idea in the way that Ricochet and Aleister Black were used this spring, regularly appearing on both RAW and SmackDown.

The idea could further offer NXT talents some additional exposure and create fresh matches on the two main roster brands, while also opening a door for main roster guys to take a stop down in Orlando to work NXT matches.

#5 Johnny Gargano makes the rounds

Johnny Gargano is a special wrestling talent; letting him work Raw and SmackDown as a visiting star could be a good way to set him up for a big main roster run

The jury is out on Johnny Gargano’s WWE destiny. He made good on his long journey to the top of NXT, and had a couple of main roster matches this spring.

The question remains, though, for as obviously talented and over with the NXT audience as he is, if he’ll succeed on the WWE main roster, or by virtue of his size and style be relegated to a supporting role.

The Wild Card could be an optimal way of integrating Gargano into the main roster. In not taking up permanent residence on Raw or SmackDown, he could instead dip and out to do what he does best: work great matches.

After enough mid-card barn burners and maybe a few valiant efforts against main event level guys, Gargano could at least get the Ali treatment in moving up to the main roster as an established threat, and possibly see his stock rise even higher.

1 / 5 NEXT