What if WWE doesn’t put on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.43K // 16 Oct 2018, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Greatest Royal Rumble may wind up the only WWE Network event to broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Next month, WWE is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year, still at the front end of a reported ten year deal worth tens of millions of dollars to the WWE organization. This second event, Crown Jewel, looks to be a blockbuster, with matches lined up like DX vs. the Brothers of Destruction, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, and AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan.

Any of those matches wouldn’t be entirely out of place at the top of a WrestleMania card, and that’s not getting into the World Cup tournament.

However, as international relations around Saudi Arabia grows dicey on account of the purported murder of a journalist, WWE is experiencing intense political pressure not to visit Saudi Arabia after all.

As of yet, WWE has only commented so far as to say they’re monitoring the situation. A number of sources have observed the company not explicitly referencing Saudi Arabia in advertising for the event anymore. This article speculates what will happen if WWE doesn’t bring Crown Jewel to Saudi Arabia.

5. More caution with international shows

WWE may be reluctant in pursuing new international partnerships.

WWE has toured internationally for a very long time. Recent years, however, have definitely seen the company grow more aggressive in marketing not only house shows and small tours of other countries, but going so far as host major stadium events abroad and broadcasting them live on the WWE Network.

More than novelty cards, these shows have featured top talents, matches heavily built toward on Raw and SmackDown, and even in a title change in Buddy Murphy pinning Cedric Alexander at Super Show-Down.

As WWE gathered steam for Crown Jewel, it seemed as though these international shows may well become part of the fabric of the company. However, if Crown Jewel cannot go off as planned in Saudi Arabia, it may be a major signal that the company needs to pump the brakes and think more carefully about international partnerships, especially on this scale.

Of course, if WWE doesn’t return to the country, it will almost certainly mean a burned bridge between the company and the Saudi Arabian government.

1 / 5 NEXT