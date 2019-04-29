What if WWE introduces Money in the Bank for tag teams?

Money in the Bank has grown into a WWE institution. What if it becomes a part of the tag team landscape?

One of the prevailing rumors going into Money in the Bank 2018 was that WWE intended to have a Money in the Bank Ladder Match and corresponding contract for tag teams. Claims went so far as to suggest that Sanity was called up specifically to help fill out the roster of teams for that match and add to its chaos.

The concept didn’t come to fruition in 2018, but what if it does in 2019? There are a lot of teams working the main roster these days with a better balance between brands than there was for most of the last year, between pairings like The Usos and The Viking Warriors showing up to bolster Raw, while The B-Team and Heavy Machinery have helped diversify the line up on SmackDown.

This article considers what might happen if a Money in the Briefcase were thrown into the WWE tag team picture this year.

5. The Viking Raiders dominate

The Viking Raiders could make a major impact in a match like Money in the Bank.

Fans have generally dismissed The Viking Raiders name and the indication that WWE might treat them as a cartoonish throwback characters rather than the violent, powerful, agile, super team they proved themselves to be in NXT and earlier.

Looking past the name change and rebranding, the pair has looked good in early appearances on Raw, working their signature physically dominant style and clearly getting booked toward the top of the brand’s tag team picture.

Working a Money in the Bank Ladder Match could function as a coming out party for the Raiders as they use their power game to overwhelm the field, besides the ladders offering a natural platform to showcase their startling athleticism. I

n the end, the idea of The Viking Raiders having Money in the Bank in their back pocket could make for a lot of intrigue and set them up for exactly as impressive of a run as hardcore fans feel they deserve on the main roster.

