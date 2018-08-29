Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
What is Freebird rule that makes Big E a Tag-Team Champion too

Feature
856   //    29 Aug 2018, 23:10 IST

The New Day is the new Tag-Team Champions

It took me a while to understand the logic behind three members of the group being given the Tag-Team distinction in the WWE. I have seen The New Day performed a lot of time, and at different points with different members of the stable. In my idea to understand which rule allows three members of the group to hold the title meant for two wrestlers, Tag-Team Division. I learned about "The Freebird Rule."

The Fabulous Freebirds were an expert wrestling label group that achieved notoriety in the 1980s, performing into the 1990s. The group more often than not comprised of three wrestlers, in spite of the fact that in various circumstances, only two performed under the Freebirds name.

During the Freebirds' time in the NWA, they won a few of its Tag-Team Championships. While holding the title, promoters added a sub-trick to the group – "The Freebird Rule" – which permitted any two of the three individuals from the group to safeguard the title on any given night.

The rule has been used by many other wrestling stables in the past. The Freebird rules apply to any stable competing for the Tag-Team Championship. The New Day consisting of Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are all Tag-Team Champions. Even though the match happened between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs The Bludgeon Brothers, Big E is considered a Tag-Team Champion too.

This also ensures that on any given day in future, it is not necessary that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have to defend the Championship belt. Big E can jump into the picture at any point and fight for the Tag-Team Championship.

These are the other stables in the very recent past to have used The Freebird Rule to distinguish each member as a Tag-Team Champion.

  • The Wyatt Family: Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman and Luke Harper (WWE SmackDown, 2016)
  • Sanity: Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and Killian Dain (NXT, 2017)
  • The Undisputed Era: Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole (NXT, 2017–present)

