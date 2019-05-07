×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

What is the WWE Wild Card rule?

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Feature
666   //    07 May 2019, 09:59 IST

Vince McMahon announced the Wild Card rule on RAW
Vince McMahon announced the Wild Card rule on RAW

On the 6th May, 2019 episode of WWE RAW, which was kicked off by Vince McMahon, the WWE Chairman suggested a "Wild Card rule" in the WWE after Roman Reigns had announced on social media earlier this week that he has unfinished business on RAW that he has to finish.

Reigns interrupted Mr. McMahon's speech, followed by former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, then by current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and finally by RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre. Reigns, Bryan, and Kingston are all a part of SmackDown Live, which led to Vince McMahon announcing the Wild Card rule.

What is the WWE Wild Card Rule?

The WWE Wild Card rule will allow Superstars from RAW or SmackDown Live to move between brands "one-night-only appearances". The number of Superstars that can appear from one brand to the other was capped at 3 by Vince McMahon, which was later changed to four after Lars Sullivan made a special visit to the WWE Chairman.

Following RAW, WWE explained more about the Wild Card rule (Read more about it here on WWE.com):

The latest wrinkle in the ongoing Superstar Shake-up emerged this Monday on Raw when Mr. McMahon announced a new “Wild Card Rule” in which a limited number of Superstars from Raw or SmackDown would be invited to cross brand lines for one-night-only appearances, with unauthorized jumps to be penalized by fines or even potential firing.

Apart from Reigns, Bryan, and Kingston, Elias was another SmackDown Live Superstar who appeared on RAW this week, attacking Roman Reigns along with Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, while Lars Sullivan brutalized No Way Jose and his conga line.

We've already witnessed one match where the Wild Card rule has been used, in the main event of RAW, where Kofi Kingston successfully defended his WWE Championship against the returning Daniel Bryan.

But WWE has said that the Wild Card rule does not mean that the Brand Split will go away anytime soon.

We will see more of the Wild Card rule on tomorrow's SmackDown Live show, where AJ Styles promised that he will bring some "friends" from SmackDown Live to RAW.

Tags:
WWE Raw Roman Reigns Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon may have introduced the Wild Card Rule 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Vince McMahon introduces a game-changing rule in the Brand Split
RELATED STORY
WWE: 3 reasons why Vince McMahon's 'Wildcard Rule' is a brilliant idea
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Roman Reigns showed up to Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results May 6th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
5 storylines WWE abruptly cancelled
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman in trouble backstage after botching match finish
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air
RELATED STORY
What if WWE brings back the Hardcore Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins makes first comments since his wild brawl against AJ Styles on Raw
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us