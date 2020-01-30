What is WWE doing with Ricochet? (Opinion)

The resident Superhero is out of missions?

When a bullet strikes any surface, there is a critical angle at which the bullet will bounce off or ricochet from the surface rather than penetrate.

Despite it being a scientific definition, Ricochet aptly represents what his name means. His unparalleled in-ring skills and high flying ability is considered as top-notch at WWE right now. But, how is WWE using him as a wrestler? WWE raised our hopes by thousand notches while subtly hinting that Ricochet is going to be the next breakout star after Braun Strowman in 2017, Becky Lynch in 2018, and Kofi Kingston in 2019.

WWE started the year with Ricochet challenging Brock Lesnar on the last RAW before Royal Rumble. First, it was reported that WWE is viewing Ricochet as a long-term project. Second, it was said that Paul Heyman is a huge supporter of Ricochet and he was reportedly planning to give him a huge push in 2020. Third, he has demonstrated the ability to be a significant draw on Monday Night RAW. And lastly, RAW doesn't have a proper top babyface on which the show can bank on.

At the go-home show of RAW right before Royal Rumble, the high-flying superstar interrupted Heyman's promo and declared that he is not afraid of the 'Beast Incarnate'. The mayor of the Suplex City dominated him, and the promo ended with Ricochet moaning in pain. A day before the commencement of the Road to WrestleMania, Ricochet tweeted that he will not get intimidated which indicates that he will continue his feud with Lesnar.

I will not be intimidated. pic.twitter.com/Bisg38v7uW — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) January 24, 2020

All these speculations and discussions led to the first PPV of the year where everyone thought that Ricochet is a top contender in the Royal Rumble match or at least a tough competitor. However, he was thrown out of the top rope in less than four minutes without eliminating a single soul from the ring. The only lustrous moment he had was a few kicks on Lesnar followed by a low blow before McIntyre eliminated the Beast Incarnate. The WWE Universe thought that a match with Lesnar would skyrocket Ricochet's position to the vacant 'top babyface' position on RAW. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen.

Here we come down to this question, what is WWE doing with Ricochet? They gave us all the signs that The Future of Flight is going to be the next breakout star. Ricochet is not a bad bet as he is extremely talented and an exceptional high-flyer. His agility and flexibility can help him take the spot of Rey Mysterio, a top babyface himself, who is supposed to retire this year.

The only apparent flaw in the former US Champion is that he does not deliver compelling promos. His mic-skills are not horrible, but that has hindered his rise to the pinnacle of success. But, as we have seen in stars like Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, and even Seth Rollins, promo-cutting is a skill that can be acquired over time.

After dropping so many hints, why is WWE pulling Ricochet back? Is he going to be like Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode, and Finn Balor who won a couple of matches after their debut and then were lost in obscurity?

Ricochet is a natural, one in a million talent. He has whatever it takes to become one of the top guys in WWE. Why is WWE pulling him back? Why are they wasting such a priceless talent? All these questions can be answered by WWE in the coming year.

WWE should give him a chance to shine because he has a connection with the crowd that continues to grow at a rapid rate. The sky is the limit for one of the most innovative and pristine wrestlers in the company's history who has competed and won most of the matches in 2019.