What did Jaxson Ryker tweet in support of Donald Trump?

Jaxson Ryker is currently a mainstay on WWE TV and every mention of the superstar on WWE's social media receives heated responses from fans.

Jaxson Ryker made waves for all the wrong reasons last year when he tweeted his support for Donald Trump amidst the nationwide protests that were the result of the George Floyd murder.

Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis Police Department officer named Derek Chauvin and it sparked a series of protests against police brutality in the USA.

On June 2, 2020, several peaceful protesters were teargassed outside the White House to make way for Trump, who then posed for photos. Ryker posted the following tweet soon after:

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Jaxson Ryker's tweet wasn't received well by his peers

The tweet garnered major backlash from the WWE Universe as well as several superstars. Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and many others responded to the tweet and slammed Ryker for tweeting out his support for Trump. Check out the tweets below:

Kevin Owens responds to Jaxson Ryker

I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts - I’ll be really sad, man. 😔 https://t.co/9unml5rsiY — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020

I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020

Literally built on oppression. https://t.co/yi26CWPgz6 — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 2, 2020

The Forgotten Sons were taken off WWE TV shortly after Jaxson Ryker's controversial tweet was made. His partnership with his stablemates Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler came to an abrupt end in December 2020.

Ryker then went on to align with Elias on the RAW brand. He had major praise for Elias while explaining why the duo work so well together:

“[Elias] has been great, he is awesome. He is a good person, first of all, [and] he’s worked hard and came from the indies, and stuff like that. So, we have a lot in common, our beliefs, our work ethic, whether it be dieting or faith, that we always talk about. I think we have a good dynamic because there are moments where he is comedic, and I’ll play off of that a little bit. We have had some fun with some backstage stuff, with kind of just our facial [expressions] and bouncing off each other. And I think that it is something that can evolve.”

Elias recently turned on Ryker during a RAW Tag Team title match against AJ Styles and Omos, ending the association in the process. It's not going to be an easy task for WWE to push Ryker on TV, taking into account his controversial tweet and the kind of criticism that it received.

It's certainly going to be interesting to see how WWE books him in the coming months when the promotion goes back to doing live shows.

