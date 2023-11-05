What did LA Knight actually win at Crown Jewel? All you need to know about Roman Reigns and WWE's subtle nod

LA Knight entered the match of his life last night at Crown Jewel. The Megastar proved last night that he is not all about hype and can put his money where his mouth is.

His performance last night was so good that even the company acknowledged him in a subtle way. The match was designed to protect LA Knight.

Knight dominated at the start of the bout, kicked out of a Spear by Reigns, broke out of the Guillotine a shocking three times, and Roman Reigns never kicked out of the BFT. Another name who may have lost the Roman match but won the company's faith.

Expand Tweet

This was also Knight's first match in Saudi Arabia and in the main event of a PLE. It took a Spear through the barricade and one inside the ring after multiple distractions to put The Defiant One down. Knight was heavily protected.

This shows the faith the company has in him. LA Knight also proved that he is one for the big times. He didn't faze under pressure even once and proved why he deserved to be here despite multiple positive and negative opinions about him.

What's next for LA Knight?

LA Knight has been on a roll for over a year. He has been dominating the scene in whichever show he walks into. With his heavy push ongoing, WWE fans expect Knight's push to increase even further.

Surprisingly, that is not the case for The Megastar. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there are no plans for Knight to win the Royal Rumble or main event WrestleMania.

There is still time until plans are finalized for the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL. The potential reason for Knight not yet being finalized as the main event could have something to do with The Rock's status.

Despite Knight being a huge draw, he still has a long way to go before he's on the level of The People's Champion. Knight could get into the main event only if The Rock says no to WrestleMania XL. But then again, Cody Rhodes could also be on Knight's way.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here