What is the latest WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match card?

Following the pageantry and excitement of the most stupdendous two-night WrestleMania of all-time, WrestleMania Backlash will take place to settle more scores coming out of the big event.

The showcase will take place on May 8 on Peacock for fans in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans to watch around the world. The show will emanate from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. As it stands, a handful of tickets are still on-sale and can be found here.

Dunkin' Donuts Center has hosted two Backlash premium live events in the past. The first was in 1999 which was headlined by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, taking on The Rock for the WWE Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Shane McMahon served as the special guest referee.

The second Backlash broadcast to air from the venue was in 2009, and this particular event was headlined by Edge capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in a Last Man Standing Match from John Cena.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy Edge is featured on the new poster for WrestleMania Backlash. Interesting. Edge is featured on the new poster for WrestleMania Backlash. Interesting. https://t.co/6hNVZabxfA

So what is the latest WrestleMania Backlash 2022 card?

So far announced, Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match.

The match came about following The Queen's victory at WrestleMania 38 where she pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet following a big boot. However, moments prior, Flair was tapping out to Rousey, but the referee had been knocked down moments before so did not see the champion submitting.

The second match currently announced is a Show of Shows between Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who tore the house down in Dallas, Texas following The American Nightmare's return to WWE.

What happened at last year's WrestleMania Backlash?

Last year's WrestleMania Backlash was headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Cesaro. After going at it for over 27 minutes, The Tribal Chief claimed the victory via a technical submission.

Also on the card, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. Plus, Bianca Belair retained the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley.

Perhaps the oddest moment on the show, Damian Priest overcame The Miz in a Zombie Lumberjack Match. The match saw a number of zombies surround the ring and act as lumberjacks for the contest. Readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter eventually voted it the Worst Match of the Year.

What are your thoughts on the WrestleMania Backlash card so far? What matches do you want to see added? Let us know in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the rematch between Cody Rhodes & Seth "Freakin" Rollins? Cody Rhodes Seth "Freakin" Rollins 1 votes so far