What is the latest WWE 2K22 1.19 update about?

WWE 2K22 continues to soldier on with some timely updates and patches. The company has done a great job keeping fans and gamers interested in the title while they work on the rumored WWE 2K23 game, which should be released early next year.

If you play WWE 2K22, you will notice a notification to update the game recently. This is the 1.19 update, which brings some much-needed fixes. It is available for PS4, PS5 (Version 1.019.000), PC, and Xbox One.

The update primarily addresses crashes, bugs, glitches, and other troublesome issues. It also delivers some performance improvements and stability fixes. Besides that, it also addressed a longstanding problem of instability in the Create a Superstar mode when using a large number of original creations with custom portraits.

WWE 2K22 1.19 update patch notes

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames ! Tell us your favorite entrance in This entrance is! Tell us your favorite entrance in #WWE2K22 and why!? @Goldberg This entrance is 🔥! Tell us your favorite entrance in #WWE2K22 and why!? @Goldberg https://t.co/e8y3ihKb4W

If you want to see a detailed breakdown of what WWE 2K22's 1.19 update brings to your game, look no further. The following is a list of everything 2K has brought to the table with this update to the WWE title.

Fixed gaming crash bugs

Added framerate drop and stuttering issues

Added some AI tweaks

Addressed memory leaks

General stability improvements

Added performance fixes

Gameplay optimizations added

Various adjustments to moves to improve collision and targeting

Fixed warping and deforming when performing Elbow Drop

Added several moves to the Signature and Finisher categories

Fixed a bug that would allow attributes to be set higher than 100

Fixed a bug that would enable rollouts to occur during certain handicap matches

Fixed bugs that would cause certain springboards to not be in sync when playing Elimination Chamber matches

Fixed a bug that would cause Superstars to “float” when performing various attacks on the ladder

These are the kind of updates that fans will be pleased about heading into the end of the year. WWE 2K23 will probably be released in the next few months, so this update is enough to keep gamers invested.

We expect WWE 2K to be released in the latest game before WrestleMania 39. To be exact, that will be on March 10, 2023, three weekends before the party in Los Angeles. Until then, enjoy your WWE 2K22 game.

