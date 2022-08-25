What is the latest WWE 2K22 update?

WWE 2K22 has continued to improve following its launch in March 2022. The game has seemingly tweaked its flaws through regular updates and patches, giving players a more appealing gaming experience in recent months.

On August 23, 2022, WWE 2K dropped the latest update for the title. This is Patch 1.17 of the game and comes with some long-awaited fixes. From bug resolution to online play, the Visual Concepts team has overhauled the game a fair bit in keeping with their pursuit of granting fans the best wrestling simulation game.

If you want to know what the latest update has brought to players, we have the answer for you right here:

WWE 2K22's latest update focuses on fixing gameplay bugs and performance issues. It also addresses net code issues and bugs users reported were present while playing online.

WWE 2K22 Patch 1.17 Notes

The patch notes of WWE 2K22's latest update were recently released. Take a look at what to expect from the game's latest version. We recommend updating it to eliminate bugs and have a smooth, immersive gaming experience.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Fixed game freezing issues.

Added performance improvements.

Added fixes for various game crashing issues.

Added general stability fixes.

Addressed some glitches.

Other minor bug fixes.

Addresses reported concerns of instability resulting from players applying 35 or more custom image renders to original superstars in Create a Superstar.

Improves a reported concern that online instability may occur when one or more users has empty custom portraits.

Addresses a reported concern of an issue that may occur when a player accepts an online game invite while the game is in a suspended state.

Updated move sets for various superstars.

Improved referee pathing and behaviors.

Improved alignment on various dives and springboards.

Adjusted stun duration during matches.

AI will now utilize the Ladder Bridge outside of Ladder Matches.

Improved AI strategy for countering Running attacks.

You can download Update 1.17 for free today. All you need is a stable internet connection that doesn't fluctuate or cut off. The update is available on PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox One.

