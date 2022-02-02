WWE will present its 12th Elimination Chamber event on Saturday, February 19 2022. Traditionally, it is the presentation where the Elimination Chamber match takes place and figures into storylines on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Elimination Chamber match itself was introduced to WWE in 2002 at the Survivor Series event. However, as the match type became increasingly popular it eventually became its own event in 2010, and has continued to be on the yearly calendar ever since.

The only time the event didn't figure out part of the Road to WrestleMania was in 2015. The event that year was held in May and saw the WWE Tag Team Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship defended inside the structure.

The premium live event also has some notable history attached to it. It became the last event to air on traditional pay-per-view in 2014 before WWE moved all of its premium shows to the WWE Network. In 2020, it became the last premium event to air with a large audience before the COVID-19 pandemic strickened programming.

This year will be the first time since 2020 that the Chamber event will have fans in attendance. It has already been announced that the WWE Championship will be defended inside the gimmick match. Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and Austin Theory.

So what is the location where WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 is taking place?

The event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the newly constructed Jeddah Superdome. The Superdome traditionally holds 35,000 people and has the world's largest geodesic dome on top of the venue.

The event will also become the seventh televised event produced by the company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Where has the WWE Elimination Chamber event previously been held?

Since its inception in 2010, the event has been hosted in a number of popular U.S. cities.

St. Louis, Missouri, hosted the first-ever Chamber event, with Oakland, California and Milwaukee, Wisconsin following it. New Orleans and Minneapolis played host in 2013 and 2014, respectively.

Corpus Christi, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada then hosted the show before the event returned to Texas in 2019 in Houston. The premium event then arrived in Philadelphia in 2020, before 2021 saw the showcase be broadcast behind a closed set at the Tropicana Field in Florida.

Edited by Brandon Nell

