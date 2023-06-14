What is Logan Paul's deal with WWE?

Logan Paul is one of the most polarizing figures on the planet. The YouTube sensation-turned-WWE Superstar has his fair share of detractors, but Paul has proven himself to be a credible athlete in the squared circle.

Following a rather embarrassing loss to Seth "Freakin" Rollins at WrestleMania, The Maverick is scheduled to return next week on RAW. Considering his massive fan-following and larger-than-life presence, his comeback should cultivate interest in the coming weeks.

Paul's unique wrestling schedule has raised questions about his deal with WWE. The 28-year-old social media sensation inked a contract with the Stamford-based promotion last summer. A few months ago, he re-signed with them for a multi-year deal.

Under his previous deal, The Maverick performed as a part-timer, much like Brock Lesnar and Edge. He only made a handful of appearances and was reserved for premium live events like SummerSlam and Saudi Arabia specials.

It appears that Logan Paul will remain a part-timer, but the length of his deal keeps him in the spotlight for an extended period. Paul has become more than just a celebrity for WWE, as he will most likely be featured in significant storylines moving forward.

As for his earnings, there are conflicting reports, as an official figure was not disclosed by a reliable news outlet.

Logan Paul could feature in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

The timing of Logan Paul's much-awaited return to WWE couldn't be more suitable. The Money in the Bank premium live event is just around the corner, and only a handful of spots remain for the Men's MITB ladder match.

Could The Maverick gain entry into the career-altering ladder match to get a step closer to the World Championship? Only time will tell, but it would be a wise business decision.

Paul brings in a massive fan base. Announcing him for the upcoming MITB premium live event will attract many eyeballs. Furthermore, the mega Superstar has established himself as a quality wrestler who has an undeniable connection with the WWE Universe.

Although unlikely, Logan Paul as the World Champion may become a reality someday. The journey to the top of the mountain could start with winning the MITB ladder match in London.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes