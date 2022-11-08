What is Logan Paul's WWE record?

Logan Paul silenced most of his critics this past weekend with a splendid performance at WWE Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns. The Maverick came up short in his title match against Reigns; however, the performance was second to none.

Since his WWE debut in April 2021, Paul has had just three matches in WWE. However, those three matches have been enough to prove that he belongs in the industry.

The Maverick's first match took place on night one of WrestleMania 38. He partnered with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Miz and Paul won the match, but The Miz shockingly turned on Paul afterwards by delivering the skull-crushing finale.

Three months later, Logan returned to the company to seek revenge against The A-Lister. Paul got his revenge by beating The Miz in convincing fashion at SummerSlam.

His third and latest match was a few days ago at WWE Crown Jewel. The Maverick challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a title match. The social media megastar came up short, but put on a stellar performance.

In his short WWE career, Logan Paul has a record of two wins to one loss out of his three matches.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross would love to wrestle Logan Paul

In his short time in the company, Logan Paul has proven his mettle to the audience and his co-workers in WWE. In a recent interview with The Sun, SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross was asked if he would like to wrestle Logan Paul. Here is what the former NXT Champion said:

"I would be happy to face Mr Paul," Kross said. "I have no problem whatsoever being in the ring with him. Absolutely zero."

Many across social media were a little unhappy with Paul receiving a title shot. This could be because Paul received a world title shot in his third match while many other superstars have wrestled for years and haven't gotten one. Here is what former NXT Champion Karrion Kross said on the matter:

"In terms of him paying his dues or whatnot, I understand that that's a perspective by many people [but] I personally don't have an opinion on it," Kross told The Sun. "I can't hate this guy's hustle and I can't hate his drive in order to challenge himself to do things that people are telling him cannot be done."

Paul suffered an injury after his match with Roman Reigns. He will surely return to the ring; however, given his injury, it will be difficult to guess when and where we will see Logan Paul next.

