What major illness did Brock Lesnar suffer from? Exploring The Beast's scary health condition

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest athletes to step inside a WWE ring. There’s not a single person who doesn't have a reaction when The Beast’s music plays. Unfortunately, there was something in his past that made him a victim.

His battle with the disease wasn’t an easy journey. When it overpowered him, The Beast was at his weakest. Of course, with surgery and medical help, he regained his strength.

Back in 2009, The Beast returned from a hunting trip only to realize he might be dealing with digestive issues. As a precaution, he checked himself into a hospital in the Manitoban city of Brandon but received an improper diagnosis. Due to the lack of a CT scan machine, Brock Lesnar mostly consumed morphine, which blocked proper diagnosis of his health.

To ensure he got a proper diagnosis, The Beast went to another hospital near North Dakota. This is where he was informed about the disease: diverticulitis. During this time, he was battling mononucleosis. The two diseases brought Brock Lesnar to his weakest health. The diverticulitis had reached a dangerous stage, and Lesnar required immediate surgery.

In this disease, a tiny, inflamed pouch is formed in the large intestine. During the assessment, doctors discovered that fecal matter was leaking from his colon and entering his body. As a result, the antibodies were working overtime to fight off the fecal matter as they were mistaken for a virus. This exposed The Beast to other diseases as well. However, the surgery was a success, and Lesnar was in proper health for about two years before it returned again.

In 2011, when he was diagnosed, surgeons had to remove a foot from his colon to ensure he could be nursed back to being healthy again, such was the damage.

Brock Lesnar described how diverticulitis affected him

In his book, Death Clutch, The Beast explained how the disease caused him excruciating pain.

Usually, Brock Lesnar is a man who claims to have high pain tolerance, but this time, the disease got the better of him.

"I have a high threshold for pain, higher than most guys, and I couldn't deal with it. It felt like I had taken a shotgun blast to the stomach, and then someone poured in some salt and Tabasco and stirred it all up with a nasty pitchfork."

As of 2023, he’s doing well, but he remains as cautious about his health as possible. Currently, he’s working with WWE and is in a storyline with Cody Rhodes where The Beast has turned heel on The American Nightmare. The megastars are scheduled to battle it out at Backlash 2023.

