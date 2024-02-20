What makes The Rock so special? Exploring a close friend's unfiltered comments on the WWE legend

The Rock is one of the world's most renowned personalities and emerged as a global icon after carving his path in pro wrestling. His boundless charisma has always captivated fans, and there are few who know and appreciate his style more than Brian Gewirtz.

For those unaware, Gewirtz is a former WWE writer who shares an indelible bond with The People's Champ. He gained a reputation as "The Rock's writer" during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. In the sixth chapter of his autobiography, Brian Gewirtz made special mention of The Brahma Bull, where he articulated what makes him so special.

The veteran writer heaped praise on The Rock and claimed that he always holds himself to an extremely high standard and aims to do things that have never been done before. He also mentioned that the WWE legend has the kind of aura that draws fans into his promos, which makes him quite remarkable.

"Writing a thirty-second backstage 'insert' promo for someone with no distinct personality is way harder than writing a twenty-minute promo with The Rock," wrote Brian Gewirtz.

Gewirtz has expressed his exhilaration at working with Dwayne Johnson and mentioned that it has always been fun. According to the veteran writer, the fact that Rock always shoots to raise the bar regardless of the nature of his work is something that fascinates him and makes the former WWE Champion special.

Expand Tweet

Exploring the relationship between The Rock and Brian Gewirtz

Brian Gewirtz is a former WWE head writer who left an indelible mark in the Stamford-based promotion during the Vince McMahon era. He collaborated with Dwayne Johnson and worked with him for more than a decade in WWE, where he looked after his creative process and storylines.

He eventually developed an incredible working relationship with The People's Champ and became quite renowned as his writer. Their relationship extended beyond the realm of pro wrestling, as Brian Gewirtz became the SVP of Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions in 2015.

He still continues to hold the position and has been collaboratively working with the WWE legend. The Rock recently returned to WWE and became involved in the storylines for the first time in a long time. However, what's interesting to note is that it is Brian Gewirtz who is given the responsibility to look after the creative aspects of the Hollywood star in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Their working relationship is a testament to the indelible bond of friendship that has continued to exist for decades.