What is the meaning of Austin 3:16? The story behind Stone Cold Steve Austin's iconic gimmick

There have been innumerable catchphrases and gimmicks in pro wrestling. However, very few have been able to immortalize and transcend the realm of sports entertainment. Among the few, a catchphrase that left an indelible mark in WWE is Austin 3:16 which is associated with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

March 16 is celebrated in WWE as Austin 3:16 Day due to its unfathomable popularity and gargantuan impact. Although this iconic catchphrase revolutionized an era of professional wrestling, are you aware of its origin? Let's dig into the rich history and origin of The Texas Rattlesnake's iconic gimmick.

Stone Cold Steve Austin once participated in the 1996 King of the Ring tournament, where he faced Jake "The Snake" Roberts in the finals. Back in the day, Roberts's character was portrayed as a preacher who often quoted verses from the Bible.

As a result, Stone Cold took a page out of his book to take a shot at the WWE legend after his victory over him in the finals of the tournament. He had an interview with Dok Hendrix following his match, where he delivered one of the most iconic promos that saw the birth of Austin 3:16.

The Texas Rattlesnake mocked Jake Roberts' preachings in the interview by referencing John 3:16, which is a verse from the Bible. Here is what he said:

"Austin 3:16 says, I just whipped your a**!" Stone Cold Steve Austin said.

This moment was etched in the pages of history as it witnessed the birth of one of the most iconic catchphrases in WWE's history that went on to transcend the realm of sports entertainment.

Impact of Austin 3:16 gimmick in WWE

Gimmicks and characters hold paramount significance in wrestlers' pro wrestling careers and such was the case with Stone Cold Steve Austin and his iconic Austin 3:16 gimmick. The Texas Rattlesnake's speech after his triumph at the 1996 King of the Ring tournament gave birth to his catchphrase.

It revolutionized WWE as it officially marked the beginning of The Attitude Era in the Stamford-based promotion. Not only did this iconic gimmick significantly elevate Stone Cold's career but it also launched him into the path of stardom.

He went on to become one of the biggest names in the company. Besides, this catchphrase has augmented WWE's merchandise sales to an unfathomable level, benefiting the company economically.

This is reflected in the fact that Austin remains on the list of top-selling merchandise in the Stamford-based promotion, with his black Austin 3:16 t-shirts being mostly sold. Hence, the iconic catchphrase truly brought a revolution to WWE and had an everlasting impact.

