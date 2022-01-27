Ronda Rousey was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. Rousey was part of the historic main event for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It was the first-time ever women had closed the show for the company's biggest event of the year.

On the night, Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch. She also sustained an injury during the contest, by breaking one of her knuckles. It immediately ruled her out of action, and sadly, since that night, she has not returned.

The former UFC fighter stated that she had a desire to have a baby with her husband Travis Browne following WrestleMania 35. So, with this, she went on a hiatus from Vince McMahon's company.

"Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon. September 22."



In December 2019, Ronda spoke with People about her plans to have a baby:

"It’s not like we’re taking ovulation tests and trying to hit the [fertile] days every month, but I’m also not traveling 200 days a year and taking sit-out Powerbombs every night. We want to be able to put it out there, in the universe, that we want to start having our family." (h/t People)

On April 21, 2021, Ronda announced on her YouTube channel that she was four months pregnant with her first baby. Then, on September 27, 2021, she gave birth to a baby girl named La’akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne.

So what is the meaning behind Ronda Rousey's daughter's name?

According to Yahoo, "La’akea’s name means ‘sacred [and] clear [or] light’ from laʻa meaning ‘sacred, holy’ and kea meaning ‘white, light, and clear." The name has Hawaiian roots. Ronda's partner Travis Browne is originally from Hawaii, which is also where the pair married.

Where did Ronda Rousey announce that she had given birth?

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her new baby girl on the same day as the birth.

She simply wrote "La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️" with a picture of her new daughter's hand covering her heart.

Travis Browne also shared the same photo with the caption, "Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!"

