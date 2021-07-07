What is the meaning of MSK, the tag team champions from NXT?

MSK currently hold the NXT Tag Team Championships on the Black and Gold brand. Wes Lee and Nash Carter have done a fantastic job since arriving in WWE.

However, MSK have puzzled NXT fans in one particular aspect - the meaning of their tag team name.

While they have answered what the meaning behind MSK is, they have never told fans what the letters stand for.

What does MSK mean?

The two wrestlers want fans to keep guessing what MSK stands for.

Wes Lee said that MSK means a lifestyle and a mentality that the two wrestlers follow:

“It’s us. MSK is Wes Lee and Nash Carter. It’s what we stand for, it’s who we are. It’s what we do. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a mentality.”

The two wrestlers said that the meaning of MSK was like their matches. They said that the fans don't know what to expect from them and they think of them as high-flyers. However, there is a deeper meaning to the tag team for them. They perform high-flying moves but are ready to brawl if that's what it comes to. They are also educated enough in wrestling that they could snap an arm.

Their unique moveset certainly differentiates them from other tag teams. The team's dominance since coming to WWE cannot be matched either.

Looks like The Great American Bash just became The Great American Nash!#NXTGAB@NashCarterWWE https://t.co/HMt8je6uDY — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2021

Nash Carter also mentioned that their story in WWE is yet to be told and it was progressing well:

“The story of MSK has just been ready, set, go. Not even set! It’s just been ready, go. Everything just happened so fast, where it’s kinda hard to process. Once we got the call, at least for me, I knew this is the place I wanted to be. I’ve always wanted to be a WWE superstar, I always loved WWE and this place, what we have access to, is second to none. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

As a tag team, Lee and Carter are still new to WWE. They have a lot to achieve still and, as a result, have a lot of obstacles to overcome. The team also wants to face The New Day and The Usos at some point in the future.

It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to their momentum as they dominate most of NXT before possibly making the jump to the main roster.

