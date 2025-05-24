What is the meaning of Wyatt Sicks' latest cryptic post? Decoding the message following WWE SmackDown return

The Wyatt Sicks made their WWE return in the latest episode of SmackDown. The arrival of the Uncle Howdy faction occurred when the horror faction disrupted the WWE Tag Team Championship match between the Street Profits and Fraxiom. They destroyed everyone and celebrated the late great Bray Wyatt's birthday, giving him a tribute with a cake in front.

Ad

Following this comeback, Wyatt Sicks took their official Twitter (X) account and posted a cryptic post. This post took the internet by storm, as fans were decoding its meaning. One meaning surfaced is that the Roman numerals, denoted with V_XXIII_MCMLXXXVII, are Bray Wyatt's date of birth.

The Eater of Worlds was born on May 23, 1987, and these Roman numerals are a tribute to his birthday. Also, on the right side of the glitched image, there is a message given with Job 4:8. For those who might not know, Job 4:8 is part of Eliphaz's first speech. It's a chapter from the Bible. As per the Bible Gateway, it means:

Ad

Trending

"As I have observed, those who plow evil and those who sow trouble reap it".

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

This statement seemingly represents the natural law. In simple terms, it means that the person who commits a wrong action will face bad outcomes in the near future. If someone has sown evil, he will reap trouble as part of its outcome.

Overall, it will be intriguing to witness how things will unfold next on the blue brand and what's next for Wyatt Sicks after their WWE return.

What's next for Wyatt Sicks after their WWE SmackDown return?

After the arrival of the Wyatt Sicks on Friday Night show, it's possible that they could be moving toward the WWE Tag Team Championship. They attacked the Street Profits, who are presently the champions. Even Uncle Howdy manhandled Nathan Frazer and Axiom, who are the No. 1 contenders for the tag team titles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This hints that after their return, the SmackDown faction might target the Tag Team Champions and pursue the gold. This inclusion could be a great move as it is an excellent direction for the Uncle Howdy group and generates significant buzz for the Tag team titles on the blue brand.

It remains to be seen how the storyline will evolve further and whether Wyatt Sicks manages to become your next WWE Tag Team champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More