What medical disability does Brock Lesnar have? 

There is no denying that Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The former WWE Champion has made a name for himself in the sports entertainment business thanks to his hard work, dedication and some power-packed performances over the years.

From winning multiple championships to ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak, headlining WrestleMania and even winning the Royal Rumble, Lesnar has had several accolades in his illustrious career.

The Beast Incarnate is arguably one of the most dominant superstars in the history of WWE and enjoys a massive fan following. However, not many know that Lesnar suffers from a medical disability.

The former UFC Champion has red-green color blindness. Lesnar struggles to distinguish between shades of red and green and fails to see them the same way that people with normal color perception do.

This prevented The Beast Incarnate from getting his dream job of dealing with explosives while working on the front lines of the Army National Guard. Lesnar was instead assigned a desk job; however, he was soon discharged after failing a typing test.

Lesnar hasn't allowed that to stop him from becoming one of the most successful and dominant superstars in the history of WWE.

What happened at Elimination Chamber 2023?

Brock Lesnar took on Bobby Lashley in singles action at Elimination Chamber 2023. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Beast Incarnate in the match as he succumbed to defeat.

Lesnar low-blowed Lashley to hand him a win via disqualification at the event. The former Universal Champion went on to attack The All Mighty after the match. The Beast delivered multiple F5s to Lashley before tossing the match official on the announcer's table with another devastating F5.

What is next for Brock Lesnar?

Given how things unfolded at Elimination Chamber 2023, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are far from done with each other. While an immediate rematch was speculated between the duo for The Show of Shows, it seems WWE has some other plans.

Monday's RAW saw Omos challenge Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania Hollywood. Hence, a potential bout between the two behemoths could be on the cards for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, WWE seemingly booking Lesnar and Omos in a match at WrestleMania 39 has received backlash on social media. Fans instead want to see a blockbuster match between Gunther and The Beast at the event.

Should WWE book Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

