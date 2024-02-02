What did Michael Cole say about Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out of WWE? Remembering the situation

In May 2022, the WWE Universe was rocked by the news that Naomi and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, had walked out of the Stamford-based promotion. It was a surreal moment that left both fans and the company shocked. After all, both women decided to leave the Stamford-based company while they were still the reigning and defending WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Upon their departure, commentator Michael Cole reprimanded the two stars on SmackDown. But what exactly did he say?

Well, once the news hit that Banks and Naomi were gone, WWE immediately went to work trying to salvage the situation. Both superstars left after they felt they had been mismanaged by the Stamford-based company when it came to creative decisions regarding their characters. However, rather than resolving their issues, the Stamford-based company decided to call out both superstars. Michael Cole blasted them for walking out and disappointing both the WWE Universe and the entire roster.

"They promptly walked out of the arena. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars!" Michael Cole said.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Granted, at the time, Cole was likely being fed the lines by former Chairman Vince McMahon. It is highly unlikely that those were his own words. Nevertheless, remembering his words is somewhat comical, with Naomi recently making her return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Regardless, both Michael Cole and Naomi will be looking to put this all in the past. After all, it is a new age in WWE, and while a lot is going on, fans and the Stamford-based company are looking forward to the future. Who knows? Perhaps Sasha Banks could also make a return soon.

Naomi sent her heartfelt wishes on Sasha Banks' birthday

About a week ago, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, celebrated her 32nd birthday. It was likely a festive occasion, especially for Banks, who has been wrestling under the name Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. One of the nice surprises she got on her birthday was a heartfelt message from the very person she walked out of WWE with, Naomi.

A few hours before she was scheduled to make her WWE comeback at the 2024 Royal Rumble, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion wished Banks with a little video on Instagram. She complimented The Boss for being a wonderful friend and showered her with compliments on her talent and tenacity. She proclaimed her love for her above everything, describing her as a unique friend for whom she would go a million miles.

You can check out Naomi's Instagram post below:

Their friendship truly is something special, and surely, the WWE Universe would like to see them reunited in the ring soon. Hopefully, we will get to see that happen sometime in the near future.

Do you want to see Naomi and Sasha Banks share the ring once more in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.